Chester church fire causes partial roof collapse in Delaware County

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A church in Chester, Delaware County is burning Tuesday morning and part of its roof has collapsed.

The fire is at the Old St. Mary Church in the 600 block of West 3rd Street.

Crews arrived to heavy flames shooting through the roof.

The fire is not under control as of 5:30 a.m. and there are no reports of any injuries.

It's also unclear if the building is still being used as a church.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.