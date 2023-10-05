Cirque du Soleil's BAZZAR under the Big Top at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks

BAZZAR launched in 2018 but this is the first time performing in the United States.

OAKS, Pa. (WPVI) -- BAZZAR showcases 35 artists performing over 12 acts.

The show is led by a Maestro and inspired by Cirque du Soleil street performer roots.

There's a roller skating duo and an acro trio, a corde lisse artist, an acro biker and a slackline.

The teeterboard is the first act.

It's like a seesaw on steroids with the performers launching each other 15-20 feet up in the air.

As the artists perform flips and twists, their landing spot is an approximately 1'x1' box on the board so each landing has to be perfect.

For the first time ever in a Cirque show, there's a mallakhamb act, an incredible show of strength, balance and flexibility.

Xander Taylor and Melanie Dupuis are the show's duo trapeze artists.

They were paired up in Circus School when she was still in high school.

Melanie's the flyer; Xander's the porter-throwing, catching and holding her. They've been working together now for more than 10 years.

BAZZAR launched in Mumbai in 2018 and this is its first stop in North America.

Neither Xander or Melanie has ever been to Philadelphia.

They are looking forward to visiting the Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Teeterboard artist Sam Nash wants to see a Philadelphia Flyers game and says he would love to teach Gritty how to jump on the teeterboard.

Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR | Facebook

Through October 22nd

Under the Big Top, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave, Oaks, Pa. 19456