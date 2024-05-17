Community rallies around owner of Lombard Cafe in Center City after it was vandalized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Supporters rallied around the owner of a cafe in Center City Philadelphia on Friday after a recent break-in and vandalism at the establishment.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) held the gathering outside the Lombard Cafe on the 500 block of Lombard Street.

Jasmine Amira Taibi-Bennoui, the cafe's owner, is speaking up after she says her business was vandalized earlier this week. She's a Muslim-American woman who has been a vocal supporter of Palestinians.

"We are not hoping to close our doors. We want to continue to stay here and serve the community that we love," Taibi-Bennoui said.

She says someone tampered with the cash register and left behind what she calls offensive and pro-Israeli stickers.

"We did not expect for that disagreement to escalate to creating an environment of discomfort, hostility, and fear for us, our staff, our community," said Taibi-Bennoui.

Many residents and faith leaders came to show their support.

"She's been an amazing supporter towards me, as a woman of color, small business owner as well," said Betty Wasey of Washington Square West.

"The outpouring of support and community is inspiring and hopeful in a time when there's not a lot of hope," said Audrey Hausig of West Philadelphia.

Standing in solidarity were also interfaith leaders in the community.

"We're here right now to stand with Jasmine to say that we are standing with you and we're fighting with you," said Dr. Mark Kelly Tyler of Mother Bethel AME.

"We shouldn't feel afraid to lock up our businesses and go home and then see that the next morning it's been vandalized. That shouldn't be okay," said Samar D. of the Palestinian Peace Coalition.

Governor Josh Shapiro and the Anti-Defamation League have condemned the vandalism.

"If you who broke in are watching this, whoever you are, it is time to reflect on what truly brings safety to a community, what truly makes us feel less afraid in a time of war," said Rabbi Malkah Binah Klein, founding member of Sisters Waging Peace.

Police say they aren't sure who did this or why. An investigation continues.