Protesters arrested during demonstration on Penn's campus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers swarmed the University of Pennsylvania on Friday night due to a protest on campus.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 9 p.m. as police officers scuffled with some pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the city's University City section.

Members of the Penn Gaza Solidarity said in a press release they were planning to occupy the Fisher Bennett Hall.

"A group of individuals entered Fisher-Bennett Hall on Penn's campus and attempted to occupy it. Penn Police, with support from Philadelphia Police, escorted them out and secured the building, taking several individuals into custody. The situation remains active," said a Penn spokesperson in a statement.

Chopper 6 overhead as police scuffle with protesters on Penn's campus on May 17, 2024.

The Action Cam was on the scene as officers could be seen taking some protesters away in handcuffs in the area of 34th and Walnut streets.

Protesters say they decided to take over Fisher Bennett Hall because Penn administrators failed to meet their demands and refused to negotiate in good faith. They want administrators to disclose Penn's investments, divest from Israeli companies and depend pro-Palestine protesters.

The protest comes a week after police dismantled a two-week encampment on College Green.

IMAGE: The Action Cam was on Penn's campus as Philadelphia police arrested several protesters on May 17, 2024.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.