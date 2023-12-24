Cirque Dreams Holidaze headed to Kimmel Cultural Campus Dec. 26-31

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready to see gravity-defying aerialists along with many other thrilling acts in Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Miller Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Rebecca Shubart is the Artistic Director for Cirque Dreams Holidaze. She describes the show as a Broadway-style production that features circus artists.

"It will feel larger than life," says Shubart. "We want you to be immersed in the magic of Christmas."

The Miller Theater elevates the experience of being under the big top.

Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations Frances Egler says this production takes all the myths of various holidays from around the world and then shows them reconceived through Cirque.

The show has been touring the country for 14 years.

"We have awe-inspiring acts, including soaring aerialists," says Shubart.

"There's some great tumbling," says Egler. "There's that kind of balance work that is just incredible to watch."

Shubart says there are also acrobats, jugglers, and other amazing circus artists featured.

These performances will keep you on the edge of your seat.

"It's like, are they gonna do it? And they do it always," says Egler, who calls them "amazing daredevils."

"The whole family can enjoy it," says Shubart. "When you watch someone hanging from the ceiling, that is just awe inspiring and spectacular, and you can hear the audience just gasp in amazement."

There's an artist who hangs from her hair and contortionists.

"It's amazing what they can do with their bodies," says Shubart.

There are singers and dancers too, along with great holiday music.

There are some newer Christmas songs, like Bebe Rexha's Count on Christmas, along with more traditional songs, like Carol of the Bells.

"So there's a wide variety of songs for really everybody to enjoy," says Shubart.

"Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a fun family show," says Egler.

"There's really something for everyone," says Shubart, who adds that the show is a perfect gift for the entire family.

"We want people just to enjoy the magic of this season," she says.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze runs Dec. 26-31 at the Miller Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Miller Theater

250 S. Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19102