At least 1,000 people have been identified as someone who might commit a crime by the Civic Coalition to Save Lives.

Group hits the streets of Philadelphia to talk to those most vulnerable to gun violence

Group hits the streets of Philadelphia to talk to those most vulnerable to gun violence

Group hits the streets of Philadelphia to talk to those most vulnerable to gun violence

Group hits the streets of Philadelphia to talk to those most vulnerable to gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over the weekend, a group of people took to the streets of West Philadelphia armed with clipboards and a list of names.

The names are those most likely to commit a crime or be the next victim of a crime in the city.

"I hope to be an example to them of what change can look like," said Deion Sumpter, director of the Gun Violence Intervention team.

He's known as a 'credible messenger,' someone who can connect with the people on that list because he has a similar background. Sumpter served three years in prison for armed robbery.

"We want to put them on notice. We want them to know why they were identified," said Sumpter.

At least 1,000 people have been identified as someone who might commit a crime by the Civic Coalition to Save Lives.

The group used information gathered from police, the city, and hospitals in Philadelphia to come up with the names.

After compiling the information, small groups of 'credible messengers' fanned out across the city to connect with people personally.

Their goal was to try and prevent those at risk from falling into a life of crime.

"I'm delivering the message of saying, you know, 'We see what you're doing, you are on our radar, and we want to provide you with help,'" said Izzy Manahl, a program specialist.

The small groups are made up of people with different backgrounds and specialties, including police officers and even mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

Cheri Ryans lost her son, Terrance, and his best friend to violence. She joined the group after her son came to her in a dream.

"He told me, he said, 'Mom, you have to do something,'" Ryans said.

Now, she shares her story with the very people who could be the next shooter or victim, letting them know there is more to life.

"I come out and talk to them and tell them, 'You want to live. You want to live. You have families,'" said Ryans.

Gun violence is down about 26% in 2023 and the work of the Civic Coalition to Save Lives is getting some of the credit.