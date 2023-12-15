Data-driven approach to reducing violence underway in Philadelphia

The Civic Coalition to Save Lives gathers hard data from three sources: police, the city and hospitals.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new coalition is using a data-driven approach to try to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia.

The Civic Coalition to Save Lives has been operating since late 2022, focused on reducing gun violence. The approach being used by the group is unlike anything that's been tried in Philadelphia before.

"We really need to have the data to determine who is most likely to either be a victim or a perpetrator of gun violence," said Sharmain Matlock-Turner, the CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition.

The coalition is gathering data to determine who is most likely to commit the next crime and get to them before they pull the trigger.

"In order for this to really work, the community needs to know that this is not about just identifying people based on their color or what block they live on," said Matlock-Turner.

To identify the people most likely to shoot or be shot, the coalition gathers hard data from three sources: police, the city and hospitals.

Using that data, they have identified about 1,500 people in Philadelphia who fall into the category that are most likely to be involved in violent crime. Now, they are trying to track most of them down.

"We know they're men. We know they're Black men. We also know that if you narrow down the age range, it's closer to 27-31," said Estelle Richman, the executive director of the Coalition to Save Lives.

At 80 years old, Richman has spent her life serving the people of Philadelphia in governmental roles, and now as part of the coalition.

In this new role, she is using the data to help stop the violence one person at a time. She believes that of the 1,500 likely to be part of the crime, at least 1,000 can be helped.

"Some of the people in this 1,000 have all been shot four to six times," said Richman.

Being shot is one of the key risk factors for being involved in future crime.

After identifying the men, the next thing is intervention. Offering them tangible help like money, housing, transportation, and help with jobs or family life.

"If you come into the program, we can help you be a better father. We can work with you, with the mom to get more rights to see your child," Richman said.

The program has been seeing results. Gun violence is down about 26% and fatal shootings are down as well.

But there is a long way to go, one name at a time.

"These are people that we think are most likely and we want to get to know them," said Matlock-Turner.

This has been tried in several cities with success. In Oakland, California the homicide and shooting rate dropped more than 40% during the five years the program was in place.

