Police: 2 injured in shooting at Chester park; more than 40 shots fired

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were shot multiple times in the city of Chester.

Police say more than 40 shots were fired at a park at Houston Street and East Elkington Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the people who were hit by the gunfire.

Police have not said if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.