Bucks County socialite convicted of multi-million dollar insurance fraud dies at 71

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A socialite from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, who was convicted of being the mastermind behind a multi-million dollar insurance fraud has died.

Claire Risoldi was sentenced in May 2019 after being convicted of numerous felonies related to insurance fraud tied to her Buckingham Township estate.

She was accused of trying to cheat her insurance company by filing fraudulent claims.

Risoldi was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in prison.

She was 71 years old when she died.