WATER MAIN BREAK

Cleanup continues after Center City water main break

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on July 5, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Crews were hard at work in Center City Thursday cleaning up from that massive water main break, and trying to get businesses back up and running.

A table was set up along 13th Street where businesses affected by the flooding were able to file claims.

Meanwhile, workers from the Philadelphia Water Department, PECO and PGW were all on scene.

EMBED More News Videos

See Action Cam video of the damage caused by the Center City water main break on July 3, 2018.



Officials say the first job is making the area passable for pedestrians, then they can set about digging down to repair the broken pipe.

"We need people to be safe. We need our workers to be safe. But we will do everything we can to make sure that businesses are able to get their customers to them," said Debra McCarty, Philadelphia Water Department Commissioner.

Crews were hoping to have 13th Street accessible by day's end.

But the water department did caution that this could take some time. It could take weeks just to get to the broken pipe, and the fix could take months.
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the major water main break in Center City on July 3, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Drone 6 video of Center City water main break on July 3, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newswater main breakCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WATER MAIN BREAK
Water main breaks in Parkside
Center City road closed due to main break won't open for months
Cleanup, repairs continue after massive Center City water main break
Sesame Place closed Friday due to water main break
More water main break
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News