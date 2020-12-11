Clorox disinfectant wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6341373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It seems there is more of a focus on sanitation and wiping down surfaces as opposed to other ways people can effectively combat COVID-19. Doctors say physically distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask are behaviors we should be focusing on.

A top Clorox executive says the shortage of disinfectant wipes will likely last until midway through 2021.This is the third time this year that the Oakland-based company has pushed back to the timeline for easing nationwide shortages. In May, Clorox officials said they expected improvement by the Summer. Then in August, Clorox said restocking store shelves would take until the end of the year.The company blames the recent surge in COVID-19 cases for creating a demand that's impossible to match.Clorox is ramping up production to help produce more supplies. By February 2021, it will make and ship 1.5 million packages of wipes daily.