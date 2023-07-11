Cloud Cups is a new artisan gelato shop sharing a spot with Pizza Brain

At Cloud Cups on Frankford Avenue, gelato artist Galen Thomas is dishing out all kind of artisan gelatos and sorbets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Cloud Cups on Frankford Avenue, gelato artist Galen Thomas is dishing out all kinds of artisan gelatos and sorbets.

His most popular flavor is the banana pudding, made with his Aunt Gina's homemade pudding but he's created more than 100 flavors in all.

There's a soursop, cookies and cream, and some Galen originals like the Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts gelato.

He makes Frosted Flakes gelato, a blueberry mascarpone and birthday cake.

Galen started making and selling gelato in 2019, looking for a change from his job as a cell phone line engineer.

He decided making people happy was how he wanted to make a living, and he went to gelato university to master the craft.

While the flavors draw people in, Galen says it's the top secret base that keeps them coming back.

There are always 12 flavors offered in the shop and every Thursday, he swaps out the options.

He sells his gelatos and sorbets by the grab and go pint, by the scoop and by a flight of four flavors.

And if you really want to indulge, his signature dessert is the Cloud-Nini, a glazed donut stuffed with a giant scoop of your gelato of choice then pressed panini-style in a special machine that keeps the ice cream cold while making the donut hot.

Cloud Cups is located where Little Baby's ice cream used to be, in a shop that shares space with Pizza Brain so it's dinner and dessert all in one place.

Cloud Cups | Instagram

2311 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125