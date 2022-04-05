Sunken boat located after life jackets wash ashore in New Jersey

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Coast Guard had crews out searching for a possible boat in distress on Tuesday.
They were called out after life jackets washed ashore off Cape May's Wildwood Crest.
Officials did eventually find a sunken vessel, but no one was inside the boat.
They eventually found the boat's owner, who said everyone was accounted for.
New Jersey state police are say they are investigating.
