Sunken boat located after life jackets wash ashore in New Jersey

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Coast Guard had crews out searching for a possible boat in distress on Tuesday.

They were called out after life jackets washed ashore off Cape May's Wildwood Crest.

Officials did eventually find a sunken vessel, but no one was inside the boat.

They eventually found the boat's owner, who said everyone was accounted for.

New Jersey state police are say they are investigating.
