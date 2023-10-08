WATCH LIVE

U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 people after boat capsizes off Atlantic City coast: VIDEO

Officials were able to secure all three people who were in the water.

Sunday, October 8, 2023 8:10PM
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people on Saturday after a boat capsized off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Officials say an 18-foot boat capsized in the Great Bay, sending three passengers into the water.

The Philadelphia-based Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay search-and-rescue coordinators received the passengers' call for help.

That's when they sent the already airborne Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Atlantic City to the scene.

