Bottled water recommended for many Philadelphia residents after Bucks County chemical spill

Philadelphia residents are encouraged to use bottled water after a hazardous material spill along the Delaware River

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia said it is recommending that many residents use bottled water for drinking or cooking after a chemical spill into the Delaware River in Bucks County.

"Philadelphia Water Department customers in the city are recommended to use bottled drinking water beginning at 2:00 p.m. today until further notice out of an abundance of caution," the city said Sunday.

A map of areas that could potentially be impacted by the spill can be viewed here: https://phillyh2o.info/spill-map

Portions of northwest, west and southwest Philadelphia do not appear to be impacted, according to the map.

Residents can search their addresses on the map to see if they would be in an impacted area should the city issue any advisory.

"Contaminants have not been found in our system at this time," said Michael Carrol, Deputy Managing Director for the City's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability. Testing on the water will continue.

Action News is getting reports of bottled water quickly vanishing as residents flock to grocery stores.

An estimated 8,100 gallons of latex finishing material, a water-soluble acrylic polymer solution, ended up in the Delaware River following a spill into Mill Creek in Bristol on Friday evening.

Officials said Saturday the release was caused by a pipe rupture at a nearby chemical plant, Trinseo PLC.

"It's like the material you find in paint," said Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering at Trinseo, Tim Thomas. "It's your typical acrylic paint you have in your house, that's what really this material is, in a water base."

Philadelphia officials said Sunday that the health risks are "very low if present at all."

No acute effects are associated with low-level exposure, the city said.

"Our best information is that people who ingest water will not suffer any near-term symptoms or acute medical conditions," Carrol said." We foresee no reason to seek medical attention related to this event."

Carrol went on to write in a statement:

"Nonetheless, because we cannot be 100 percent sure that there won't be traces of these chemicals in the tap water throughout the afternoon, we want the public to be aware so that people can consider switching to bottle water to further minimize any risk.

"There is no concern over skin exposure or fire hazard. Likewise, we have no concern over inhaling fumes at the levels we are evaluating.

"Again, this advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution to prevent any theoretical, long-term public health impacts and we will provide an update on the situation later this afternoon.

