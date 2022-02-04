arrest

Man who allegedly shot woman after she bumped him in Coatesville market arrested

Moenell Coleman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other crimes.
Man arrested by US Marshals for altercation at Coatesville market

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The man being sought for allegedly shooting a woman after she bumped into him inside a Coatesville market was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals near West Chester University campus.

There was a manhunt for Moenell Coleman after police say he shot two people last week.

Surveillance video from inside Coatesville market shows altercation that led to shooting

The incident began when one of the victims, a woman in her 20s, accidentally bumped into Coleman inside of a Coatesville market on East Lincoln Highway before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.



Police say he followed the woman home, knocked on her door, and fired several shots into her home.

The woman and her brother were both injured.

Coleman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other crimes.

