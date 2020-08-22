23-year-old man shot in arm, chest; listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Cobbs Creek section.The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at 61st and Christian Streets.Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and once in the arm.He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center listed in critical condition.Police are reportedly looking for a 2004 gray Mercury with front and rear end damage that fled the shooting scene.