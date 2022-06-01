Montgomery County cold case solved; 20-year-old charged with boyfriend's murder

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thanks to a private investigator and a confidential informant, a 3-year-old cold case in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania has now been solved.Keshaun Sheffield is now behind bars after allegedly stabbing and killing his boyfriend, 22-year-old Rashid Young, on August 19, 2019."Tragic to have to have to explain to a family that their loved one was found, but I hope for them at least the knowledge that they will be able to bury their son and brother, will bring them some solace," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.The case made headlines in September 2019 when a landscaper at Awbury Arboretum discovered a dead body in a hole that seemed to be attracting a lot of animals."Eventually, when they looked they thought maybe someone burying a pet or something along those lines and it was not a pet, it was human remains," said Steele.But the remains were unidentified. Officials said Sheffield, the alleged killer, was impersonating Young the entire time and routinely withdrawing from his $2 million trust fund. Young's family didn't report their son missing for four months."He took over his social accounts, he took over his bank accounts and for a significant period of time, was getting money from those accounts until it was eventually shut down in December 2019," said Steele.According to the criminal complaint, Sheffield and Young were in a volatile romantic relationship.Apparently Sheffield was lying about being underage, officials said. Young was going to leave Sheffield, but Sheffield didn't take it well.Then a witness claims Sheffield said he quote "had to" kill Young. According to the criminal complaint, the witness said:"...Sheffield and Young were fighting, both had knives and Sheffield made the first move."After Young was stabbed to death, officials said Sheffield put the body into a trash can and transported it to his mom's house in Germantown. He then allegedly flooded Young's apartment.A week later, Sheffield is accused of burying Young's body in the arboretum.Investigators said the entire time since the murder, Sheffield was using Young's car.Young was arraigned Wednesday and is facing several charges including first degree murder, third degree murder and theft by unlawful taking/disposition.