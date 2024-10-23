Authorities in Illinois to give update on 1979 cold case linked to serial killer Bruce Lindahl

Lindahl may be responsible for as many as 12 murders and 9 rapes in the 70s and early 80s.

The Kane County state's attorney and North Aurora authorities will share details connecting Bruce Lindahl to the 1979 murder of Kathy Halle.

NORTH AURORA, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois will release more information Wednesday on solving a cold case in Kane County.

The Kane County State's Attorney, along with the mayor of North Aurora, the police chief and others will share new details connecting long-dead serial killer Bruce Lindahl to a 1979 cold case murder.

Authorities say DNA proves Lindahl killed North Aurora resident Kathy Halle.

Halle disappeared from her apartment complex and her body was later discovered in the Fox River.

In 2020, DNA linked Lindahl to the murder of Pamela Maurer of Woodridge in 1976.

Lindahl may be responsible for as many as 12 murders and nine rapes in the western suburbs of Chicago in the 70s and early 80s. He died in 1981.

Authorities will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m.