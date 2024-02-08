The Dish: The Bangin' Chicken Cutlet Sandwich from Collegeville Italian Bakery

Fan favorite spot Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County is showing us how to make one of their best sellers: the Bangin' Cutlet Sandwich.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We are heading to a fan favorite in Montgomery County to find out how to make one of their best sellers: The "bangin' cutlet" sandwich.

Last year, the Collegeville Italian Bakery sold a record amount.

"40,000 sandwiches - just the bangin' cutlet alone," says owner Patrizia Carcarey.

We came to find out just how it got its name as we start with the star: the chicken cutlet.

"The cutlet has to be filleted nice and thin," Patrizia says. "That is key. You want it thin, you want it crispy."

She says you want it to thin that you get four or five cutlets from one chicken breast.

Next, give the cutlet a little dip in an egg wash and then dredge in breadcrumbs.

"We use our homemade breadcrumbs," Patrizia says. "That makes the difference - our bread. We sell them here."

Now, fry on a hot pan with olive oil. Because the cutlet is so thin, it gets golden quickly.

Patrizia says the smell of frying cutlets is comforting like a hug and reminds her of her late mother, Lina, who passed away in December.

"I watched her," Patrizia says. "I learned from her and I carry it on."

Collegeville Italian Bakery began three decades ago as a small bakery with just a deli counter.

"We didn't have a grill at the time. It was all about the bread," Patrizia says.

And their bread is the base for the bangin' cutlet.

"You have to hand slice the bread when you're making the sandwich. I am a firm believer in no pre-sliced rolls here," says Patrizia.

Once the roll is open, first load it with some Mike's Hot Honey. That kick of heat is one of three secrets that make this cutlet "bangin'!"

Next, layer on burrata - a luxurious Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream.

"We use the inside and the outside of the burrata," Patrizia says. "It's creamier. This is what makes the sandwich."

The third special touch is their homemade rosé sauce.

"We make it with heavy cream, Parmigiano Reggiano, tomato sauce and fresh basil. Don't go easy on it. This is a sloppy sandwich and we are loading it up!" says Patrizia.

One last step is to add more Mike's hot honey on top and enjoy!

A neighborhood staple for 3 decades

Collegeville Italian Bakery is having quite a moment in the spotlight these days.

When "The Bachelor" Joey Graziadei brought the show home, he brought the cameras here. He's a regular.

"The producers had no idea what hit them when they came here," laughs Steve Carcarey, Patrizia's husband. "We had over 800 people here. We put Collegeville on the map. People were coming through the trees!"

The truth is, crowds have been coming here for 30 years.

Patrizia's mother Lina and her husband Giovanni started this bakery in 1994. As Italian immigrants, this was their American dream.

Patrizia and her husband Steve have since taken over from her parents.

"We started as an old-school bakery, making breads, rolls, lunchmeat sandwiches, but we had to think outside the box," says Steve.

They've expanded twice, first adding a dining room, then a pizzeria. With mom gone, dad, Giovanni, remains the heartbeat of this bakery.

"I can tell he's proud," Patrizia says. "I see that in his eyes. This is his dream."

The love of community is clear here and Steve is in charge of their famous billboard.

"It's simple," Steve says. "People don't care if I put on the sign: 'Two pizzas and a free bottle.' Nobody cares about that. We live in a negative world, so what we try to do is uplift the community. We recognize and celebrate people. It's not that hard to be nice."

For directions and their full menu, visit: Collegevilleitalianbakery.com/