Firefighters battle flames at power plant building on The College of New Jersey campus

EWING TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire crews were called to a power plant building on the campus of The College of New Jersey in Mercer County.Flames broke out around midnight Tuesday in the building on the 2000 block of Pennington Road in Ewing Township.Crews were focused on a power unit on the roof.It took firefighters approximately one hour to get the fire under control.There have been no reports of injuries.There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.