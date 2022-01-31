Brandywine Hospital in Chester County closing its doors after Monday

WEST CALN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Monday is the final day Brandywine Hospital in Chester County will be open before it closes its doors at midnight.
First responders and residents drove by the hospital in West Caln Township on Sunday to say thank you to the workers.
Brandywine Hospital is the second of two facilities owned by Tower Health to close because of an agreement to sell them fell through.
Jennersville Hospital in West Grove closed last month.
A buyer was set to acquire both hospitals, but Tower Health said the company did not meet its regulatory and financial obligations to complete the transaction.
People who used these hospitals will need to drive further for emergency services.
A nurse practitioner at Brandywine is praying for a lifeline.
"So many people lost their job, and are having a hard time, because it's not easy to find a job at this time, those people who are not nurses. We need help from the government and the community," she said.
Nearly 7,600 people have signed a Change.org petition hoping community engagement will resuscitate the collapsed sale.
Tower Health says it "will work with patients to transition care, and with employees and providers on placement into other positions."
Tower Health released this statement on the closure:
"For sixteen months, Tower Health pursued every viable option to secure the future of Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals, including extensive exploration of potential new owners. When we announced a definitive agreement for Canyon Atlantic Partners to acquire both hospitals, we believed we had finally found a solution that would preserve Brandywine and Jennersville as acute care hospitals. Unfortunately, despite our understanding at the time the agreement was signed - and after multiple requests and extensions over the last three weeks - Canyon Atlantic Partners has ultimately not demonstrated the necessary regulatory and operational preparedness, nor validated its financial ability, to complete this transaction and operate these hospitals. As a result, both hospitals will close: Jennersville Hospital effective 11:59 PM on December 31, 2021; and Brandywine Hospital effective 11:59 PM on January 31, 2022.
We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, however, no viable options remain for the continued operation of these facilities. Our responsibility to our patients, as well as employees and the communities served, is to ensure this transition included an effective and safe path for change. In the end, we are highly disappointed that Canyon Atlantic Partners has not been able to satisfy these essential requirements. Tower Health will work with patients to transition care, and with employees and providers on placement into other positions."
