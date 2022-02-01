assault

Video captures massive brawl inside Golden Corral in Bensalem, Pa.

Alexis Rios says the brawl started over a misunderstanding regarding a piece of steak.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Video captures massive brawl inside Golden Corral

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a massive fight broke out at a restaurant chain in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

It happened at the Golden Corral located on the 1400 block of Street Road Friday afternoon

Alexis Rios says it started over a misunderstanding regarding a piece of steak.

Rios says the person in front of him became angry with the cook because Rios received his steak first.

"(The cook is) trying to understand what you want and give you what you want," he says. "I had a rare steak, which is a lot faster to cook than a well-done steak. That's why I got my steak first."

And Rios thinks that a part of the reason things escalated so quickly was because everyone was wearing masks and patrons were having a difficult time understanding what others were saying.

"With Covid right now, masks and everything, nobody can hear nobody sometimes," said Rios.

Some people could be seen on video tossing chairs as the brawl broke out.

"I grab a chair to defend myself," Rios says, "and then sooner or later that was it. Punches were getting thrown. Chairs were getting thrown."

Officials with Golden Corral released a statement saying, "We notified the local authorities and they are investigating the incident. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and our coworkers is our top priority."

Rios admits he is amazed everyone walked away relatively unscathed.

"Nobody was on the ground. Nobody got hurt. I got a bruise on my nose. My brother got a black eye. My brother got a lifted nail. That was it," said Rios.

The investigation is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made.

Any possible charges linked to this case would include simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshipfightassaultcaught on video
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Parents share story of infant's day care abuse to help others
Carjackings reported at Wawa parking lots in Delaware
Dad charged and fired from job after racist tirade posted on TikTok
Subcontractor tried to meet up with girl outside Pa. school: Police
TOP STORIES
Armed man shot by police in Philadelphia's Fairmount section
New, live Action News stream offers today's breaking coverage
Preliminary NTSB report reveals moments before chopper crash
Man killed after being intentionally hit by driver: Police
Philadelphia appoints first-ever victim advocate
Another Chester County hospital shutting down after sale falls through
Police: Woman stabs man inside NJ home, tries to escape out back door
Show More
Philadelphia shelter director empowers city's homeless population
Florida man opens fire in I-95 road rage shooting, caught on dash cam
Gov. Wolf raises minimum wage for state workers
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
NC man wins $4M lottery with fortune cookie numbers
More TOP STORIES News