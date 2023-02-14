Colts hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as head coach

A coaching search that spanned five weeks and combed through 14 initial candidates has finally come to an end.

The Indianapolis Colts have announced the hire of Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to become their new head coach, putting the 37-year-old at the helm of a team looking to rebound from a 4-12-1 season and seeking long-overdue stability at quarterback.

The move completes Steichen's meteoric rise from quality control coach as recently as 2015 to now becoming one of 32 head coaches in the NFL.

Though the Eagles' pursuit of a title fell short in their 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Steichen received significant credit for the team's offensive resurgence the past two seasons. His ability to craft the offense around the talents of quarterback Jalen Hurts has been particularly notable, with Hurts joining Joe Montana and Steve Young as the only players to account for at least 370 total yards and four touchdowns in a Super Bowl.