Tuesday marks the beginning of a long running competition that pits Philadelphia's finest, against Philadelphia's other finest.The city's firefighters will take on the police in the 32nd annual Weight Watchers Battle of the Badges.Police Commissioner Richard Ross and Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel stepped on the scale for a ceremonial weigh-in.The men and women in each of their departments will work hard to slim down over the next 13 weeks.In the end, the department that loses the most will take home the trophy, and the Hero Thrill show will receive a $10,000 dollar donation from Weight Watchers