4 Days to Honor Veterans

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A four day event is in the works for September in South Jersey, which will commemorate 50 years since the Vietnam War.Veterans joined Camden County officials in Pennsauken Monday as plans were unveiled.A traveling war memorial wall will be on display at Cooper River Park, beginning September 4th.A medal of honor ceremony, concerts, and a 9/11 Hero Run are scheduled for the days following.Vets will also speak about their experiences overseas.