6abc End Racism Now

6abc's Town Halls and Digital Content on Race Relations
Learn more listening to these podcasts on racial inequities
Books to learn more about systemic racism and how you can combat bias
So, You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo | Goodreads | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles
How to be an Anti-Racist, Ibram X. Kendi | Buy | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles
The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander | Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles
Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria, Beverly Tatum, PhD
Goodreads | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles
Let Them See You: The guide for leveraging diversity in the workplace, Porter Braswell
Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles
White Fragility: Why it's so hard for White people to talk about Racism?, Robin Diangelo
Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles
How to be Less Stupid about Race, Crystal Fleming | Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles
Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the world, and become a good ancestor, Layla Saad
Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National, Ibram X Kendi (young adults)
Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles
A list of local social/civil justice organizations
Philadelphia NAACP | Website
4458-B Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19140
215-455-1101
Urban League of Philadelphia | Website
121 S. Broad St. #9
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-985-3220
Philadelphia Bail Fund | Website
P. O. Box 22316
Philadelphia, PA 19110
267-961-3391
Philadelphia Anti Violence Project | Website
2000 Hamilton Street, Suite 204
Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-567-6776
The Philadelphia Black Giving Circle | Website
P. O. Box 22568
Philadelphia, PA 19110
Black & Brown Workers Cooperative | Website
267-422-2926
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Inc. (national) | Website
African American Chamber of Commerce | Website
One Penn Center
1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd #889, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-751-9501
Baby Buns Barkley's BBQ | Website
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E, Philadephia, PA 19106
267-363-0536
Black-owned Restaurants to support
SOUTH Kitchen and Jazz Bar | Website
600 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-600-0220
48th Street Grille | Website
310 S. 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
267-244-4764
Aksum Café | Website
4630 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
267-275-8195
Ms. Tootsies Soul Food Café | Website
1312 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-731-9045
Angry Deekin Ribs | Website
1019 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215769-7427
Tasties
1214 N. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131
215 477-0281
5241 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-991-784
My Blue Heaven Catering | Website
Cedarbrook Shopping Plaza
1001 S. Easton Road, Cheltenham, PA 19012
215-884-3943
Ron's Caribbean Cuisine
5726 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19141
215-924-3966
Talk of the Town Food Market | Website
7804 Limeklin Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19150
215-924-6835
Kingston 11 | Website
6405 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142
215-596-0216
Booker's Restaurant & Bar | Website
5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-883-0960
Butter's Soul Food-To-Go | Website
2730 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-235-4724
iMunch Café | Website
1233 N. 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
215-236-8624
Sid Booker's Shrimp Corner
4600 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
215-329-4455
Dibb's BBQ | Website
5617 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-876-6500
Cloud Cups | Website
1100 E. Berks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Keven Parker Soul Food Café | Website
1312 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-731-9045
Warmdaddy's | Website
1400 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19147
25-462-2000
Country Cookin' Restaurant and Catering
2836 N. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
267-625-3664
Reggae Reggae Vibes | Website
517 W Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-457-2970
Relish | Website
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138
215-276-0170
Sis Muhammad's Kitchen | Website
4441 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-621-7250
Stripp'd Juice | Website
263 N 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-550-7877
Honey's Sit-N-Eat | Website
2101 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-732-5130
800 N. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-925-1150
Kilimandjaro Restaurant
4317 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-387-1970
Friday Saturday Sunday | Website
261 S 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-546-4232
The Spicy Belly | Website
3847 Terrace Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-2095
Green Soul | Website
1410 Mt. Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-660-9600
Coffee Cream & Dreams | Website
1500 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
267-225-7602
Rose Petal's Café & Lounge | Website
8120 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027
215-690-4706
Lagos Island Grille
157 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-352-0850
Le Mandingue
6620 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142
215-726-0543
7186 Marshall Road, Darby, PA 19082
484-461-2981
Le Nile | Website
6735 Elmwood Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142
215-492-0979
Nafisa's Kitchen | Website
5629 Chester Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
267-892-3376
Blackseed Café | Website
2400 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-544-1235
Ummi Dee's Burger Bistro | Website
2805 N 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
215-221-6166
Honey Hill Catering | Website
267-847-1805
Crimson Café | Website
5847 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
215-472-2233
Franny Lou's Porch | Website
2400 Coral Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-596-6274
Bistro 870 Catering | Website
267-844-1512
Orchard Smoothie and Café | Website
1500 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
267-606-6579
The Nile Café | Website
6008 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-843-6453
Hibiscus Café | Website
4907 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-307-3749
Atiya Ola's Spirit First Foods | Website
310 South 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-939-3298
Linda's Vegetarian Village | Website
6381 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-438-2500
The Flower Café at Linda's | Website
48 Maplewood Mall, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-479-1885
Holistic Health Café | Website
6802 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19126
215-200-5884
All the Way Live | Website
6108 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-821-7298
Vegan-ish | Website
1214 N 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-477-1153
4 Every Occasion Cakes & Cupcakes | Website
1821 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111
215-722-2250
Denise's Delicacies | Website
2916 N 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
215-225-5425
Sweet Nectar Dessert Kitchen | Website
547 N 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
267-318-7143
Siddiq's Real Fruit Water Ice | Website
264 S. 60th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
215-410-6513