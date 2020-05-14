Society

6abc Town Hall - Coronavirus and the local Asian American Community

Please join us here and on the 6abc Action News Facebook page for a Town Hall titled The Virus of Hate: Coronavirus and its impact on the local Asian American Community on Thursday beginning at 7pm.

It will be a safe space to share stories, learn something new, and help us navigate these challenging times.

We will provide practical strategies to overcome bias and hate, to address our own mental health, and to help our children during these challenging times.



Our guests include:

Rob Buscher
Board Chair, Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

John Chin
Executive Director, Chinatown Development Corporation


Dr. Yu-Heng Guo
Psychologist

Anne Ishii
Executive Director, Asian Arts Initiative

Chad Dion Lassiter
Executive Director, PA Human Relations Commission


Sophia Lee
Partner & Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Blank Rome

Narasimha Shenoy
Founder, President & CEO, Asian American Chamber of Commerce

Andy Toy
Development & Communications Director, SEAMAAC.org
