6abc Town Hall - Millennials of the Movement: Where do we go from here?

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- On the heels of the Community Town Hall Race, Rage & Healing: Where do we go from here?, 6abc looks to keep the conversation going on combatting racial injustice and addressing economic inequities in the Philadelphia region and beyond. Anchor Sharrie Williams will host an Instagram LIVE conversation with local Millennial Community Organizers to get their thoughts on the most recent George Floyd protests and how young people can stay engaged in the fight for racial equality.Panelists scheduled to appear:Co-founder - Millennials in ActionPolitical Director for Rep. Brendan Boyle (D)Neat fact: Only Millennial Delegate for Biden from PASouthestern PA Reprentative - Black Voters Matter FundCo-founder - Millennials in ActionDirector of Outreach - Coalition to Stop Gun Violence