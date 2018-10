Golfers teed off for a good cause under cloudy skies in Montgomery County Monday.This is the 8th annual Adam Taliaferro Fundraiser at Green Valley Country Club in Lafayette Hill.Every year, he teams up with the Magee Rehabilitation Center to raise money for those with spinal cord injuries.Taliaferro was paralyzed during a game while playing for Penn State back in the year 2000.He recovered, and learned to walk again at Magee.