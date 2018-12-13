A large gift for a deserving South Jersey man

A local roofing company went above and beyond to create magic this holiday season for a South Jersey man, who has spent his life serving our country and his community.A caravan from East Coast Roofing led this year's recipient home to receive his surprise free roof.There wasn't a dry eye around as William Battersby arrived home in Mays Landing Thursday."This is our favorite day of the year, and you have made it very easy to do.""Thank you"Battersby is a state park police officer who suffered a massive stroke on Thanksgiving.He's also a military veteran and spent 20 years at a local fire company.His daughter nominated him for this much-deserved surprise."It's just amazing, I don't think there is any other words. I am at a loss for words. It's over whelming, it's amazing, we're thankful. We're truly blessed for everything that's happened."East Coast Roofing, in partnership with Chick-fil-a and other area businesses say they can't think of a more deserving recipient.Battersby has even donated a kidney to a friend in need.