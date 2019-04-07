Annual Brad Fox 5K Run held in Warminster in memory of police officer

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Saturday, hundreds of people ran or walked in memory of the late Plymouth Township police officer, Brad Fox.Officer Fox was killed in the line of duty in 2012.Today, the seventh annual Brad Fox 5K took place in Warminster, Bucks County where he lived.The money raised will go toward several scholarship funds along with the Warminster and Warrington Police departments K-9 Units.In addition to those taking part, there was a strong presence of local authorities in a show of support.