Army helicopter to be built in DelCo.

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Army is celebrating the newest version of its Chinook helicopter.

The block-two was built right here at Boeing's facility in Ridley Park, Delaware County.

Local officials joined Army and Boeing leaders as they celebrated the helicopter's first flight.

It was July 2017 when Boeing won the contract to develop this next-generation Chinook.

Officials say it will keep these manufacturing jobs in the Philadelphia area for at least the next 40 years.
