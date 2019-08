MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- It's almost time to head back to school, and some much needed school supplies are being donated.Representatives from our local "Liberty USO" picked up hundreds of donated backpacks and supplies Wednesday.The workers at Freedom Mortgage in Mount Laurel donated the items.And as a major bonus, Freedom Mortgage gave the USO a check for $10,000 dollars to help in their backpack drive.