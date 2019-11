The Balloons, The Bands & The Volunteers

In the old days of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Gimbels had a 'prayer committee' that would travel the route the night before and pray that it wouldn't rain on their parade.And if the weather was inclement, it might be postponed until the next sunny day.Now the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade marches on, rain or shine and hundreds of thousands of people line the streets to see the balloons and bands go by.And hundreds of volunteers make it all possible.