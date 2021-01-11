Be Kind: New Jersey community helps elderly veteran

NEW EGYPT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey couple proved that kindness is contagious. In August, Amanda and Kyle Nilsen checked on a neighbor in need, but now, the entire community is involved.
It all began when a tree left a hole in the roof of 82-year-old Joe Riccardo's home in New Egypt, Ocean County.
The Nilsen's had no idea anyone was even living there.
When Kyle went to check on the place, he met Riccardo, a military veteran, and a life-long friendship was born.
Kyle noticed that in addition to the roof repairs, Riccardo needed other essentials like a new furnace.
So, the Nilsens started a fundraising campaign.
Amanda also created a sign-up sheet for donations.
Soon, items came pouring in.
Amanda created gift baskets and delivered them to Riccardo.
"He's a changed guy, happy all the time, happy to see everybody. Amanda calls him 'Grandpa Joe' for our daughter and he loves it." Kyle said.
Now that Riccardo is back in a warm, dry home, the Nilsen's want to make sure "Grandpa Joe" is always taken care of.
If you'd like to help, click here for the fundraising campaign.
