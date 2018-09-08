BMW Championship start delayed due to rain

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) --Due to the inclement weather, the start of play for the BMW Championship has been delayed.
All spectator parking lots and gates for the event are closed Saturday morning, and shuttles will not be running until further notice.
These closings include the general public parking lot at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, the H-Lot, D-Lot and S-Lot. Also, the public drop off at Episcopal Academy is closed.
The third-round tee times have been pushed back indefinitely. The updated tee times will be announced later Saturday morning, but they will not begin before 11 a.m.
Further updates can be found on the BMW Championship website.
