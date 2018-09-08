COMMUNITY & EVENTS

BMW Championship start delayed due to rain

Pennsylvania News

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Due to the inclement weather, the start of play for the BMW Championship has been delayed.

All spectator parking lots and gates for the event are closed Saturday morning, and shuttles will not be running until further notice.

These closings include the general public parking lot at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, the H-Lot, D-Lot and S-Lot. Also, the public drop off at Episcopal Academy is closed.

The third-round tee times have been pushed back indefinitely. The updated tee times will be announced later Saturday morning, but they will not begin before 11 a.m.

Further updates can be found on the BMW Championship website.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania newsgolf
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
6abc staffers celebrate significant milestones in their careers
Traveling job fair hits the streets of Philadelphia
PA Conference for Women
Camden officials unveil new & improved park
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Checkers employee arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with hot grease
Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26
5 sickened at Kelloggs Plant in Winslow Township, New Jersey
Lawsuit accuses late Cardinal Bevilacqua of sex assault
Homeless man's civil case on hold after GoFundMe pledge
Officer injured after cruiser struck in Northeast Philadelphia
Man hospitalized following shooting in city's Logan section
Former Sixers, Maurice Cheeks, 12 others inducted into Hall of Fame
Show More
Family of murdered girl push for change in Pa. law
Traveling job fair hits the streets of Philadelphia
Officer charged in shooting man near Dorney Park fired from force
2 ex-reform school counselors charged with assault
FBI joins the insect heist investigation in Philadelphia
More News