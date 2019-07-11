Community & Events

CHOP's 4th annual Idol talent competition

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- These young patients at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and many others sang their hearts out Thursday in CHOP's 4th annual Idol talent competition.

The judges included Philadelphia Eagle, Jordan Mailata.

The fun event also celebrated the 8th anniversary of "Seacrest Studios."

It provides the kids and their families with an outlet to engage in activities related to radio, TV and news media.
