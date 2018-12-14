Christmas came early for some children in Darby Borough

Christmas came early Friday night in Darby Borough, Delaware County for a group of youngsters.A night of magic was provided by a group of firefighters for some kids and their parents that they will never forget.There was pure joy as children from local foster families opened gifts piled high.The night of Christmas magic made possible by the men and women of Darby fire company number 1.Past Fire Chief Daniel Traband, Jr said, "Each member signed up for a child and they were responsible for getting 2-3 gifts per child."There were fifteen kids in all. Some were overcome with excitement as Santa arrived.Rochelle Hooks is a foster mom to 5 children. She says it's unlikely the real Santa could pull off what these firefighters have done for her family."Some kids have big Christmases. Some kids have little to none. I'm grateful that they're able to provide and help with toys for the kids," she said.The department began serving foster children at Christmas last year and they were hooked."They were so happy to see smiles on their faces. I'm like we need to do it again. And everybody at the firehouse said this is something we need to keep doing," said Melissa Kramer of Drexel Hill."It's in our hearts. It's in our blood. We like to serve the community, day in and day out, especially at this time of giving," said Traband.Alisse Stephens said, "Thank you. Thank you. You are a blessing to me and my children.The fun doesn't end here. Many of the unopened gifts will magically end up on Santa's sleigh then under the tree Christmas morning.------