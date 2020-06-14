Community & Events

City: No plans to remove Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city officials say there are no plans to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus that drew a crowd of people who said they were protecting it over the weekend.

Barricades remained around the statue at Marconi Plaza on Monday, and there was a smaller crowd.





It was a different scene on Saturday and Sunday, where a mixture of residents, protestors, spectators and police converged.

Some residents claim the statue is an important part of Italian-American heritage and should be left alone.

Others were denouncing Columbus, calling him a symbol of hate and oppression.


Statues of Columbus have been removed in other cities, including Camden, New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware.

Columbus statues in Camden, New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware have been taken down.



One the things that quickly garnered attention here over the weekend: a small contingency of residents armed with weapons standing guard over the statue.

Tension appeared to boil over near the statue on Sunday. Some in the group were armed with weapons in an effort to prevent the statue from being removed or vandalized.
"This here represents something to me, my Italian history," said one of the protestors. As day turned to night, some groups appeared to clash with residents.


Around 7 p.m., a group left the statue to stand in front of the home they suspected Mayor Jim Kenney may have been visiting.

It comes as the mayor addressed what has been unfolding since Saturday, tweeting in part all vigilantism is inappropriate, adding the individuals bring more danger to themselves and the city.



He also noted awareness of an "assault caught on videotape" and said the incident was being investigated.

