Delaware County officials open a new handicap-accessible playground

ASTON TWP., Del. (WPVI) -- A new playground is open and already filled with laughter and children having fun.
Officials and community members cut the ribbon on 'Smiles in the Playground' in Aston Township, Delaware County.
Energy Transfer helped make the project at the community center possible, with a $300,000 dollar donation.
All of the play equipment is handicap-accessible so no children feel excluded.
