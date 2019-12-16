Community & Events

Delaware County officials open a new handicap-accessible playground

ASTON TWP., Del. (WPVI) -- A new playground is open and already filled with laughter and children having fun.

Officials and community members cut the ribbon on 'Smiles in the Playground' in Aston Township, Delaware County.

Energy Transfer helped make the project at the community center possible, with a $300,000 dollar donation.

All of the play equipment is handicap-accessible so no children feel excluded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsaston townshipphiladelphia proudplaygroundphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating brawl between high school students in Roxborough
Kids find 2 women dead inside Cedarbrook home: Police
Police identify victims of fatal Mayfair crash; driver arrested
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Tuesday
Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina
Voters react to news of Jeff Van Drew's plans to switch party
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M; next drawing Tuesday
Show More
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
Updated autism guidelines released by American Academy of Pediatrics
Dozens of counterfeit designer bags seized in Philadelphia
Pa. state police told to treat 'ghost guns' parts as firearms
WWII veteran from CA scammed out of life savings
More TOP STORIES News