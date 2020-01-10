Community & Events

Delaware woman is disability influencer, mother, author and inspiration

By
A Delaware mother, disability influencer and author has made it her mission to show everyone that anything is possible.

28-year-old TaLisha Grzyb was born with muscular dystrophy, but she has never let that slow her down.

Today, TaLisha read her book "Rolling Through Life with Mommy" to patients at what she calls her second home, AI DuPont Hospital in Wilmington.

TaLisha says she was born with muscular dystrophy and she has never been able to walk.

She also says she has never allowed that to stop her from doing anything.

She's a college graduate, a wife, a mother to three kids under the age of three and a disability influencer. She has her own YouTube channel called "Rolling Through Life With TaLisha."

"I was raised to know that I can do anything," she says. "I was never allowed to say 'I can't' and I carried that with me my whole life. I made it my mission to show others that even though I am disabled I can achieve anything in life."

TaLisha says she spent a lot of time at the hospital as a child, so today was like a homecoming.

Her motto is: "We only get one life, so we must live it to fullest."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdelawaredisabilityyoutube
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students, school community remember William Penn student killed in crash
Mother of 3 found dead inside Mayfair home
Man killed during Frankford standoff verbally threatened officers before shooting
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
Whitemarsh Township police arrest man for 71 car break-ins
Preschool students support classmate at courthouse adoption
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Show More
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
Sources: Eagles quarterback Josh McCown played with torn hamstring against Seahawks
Man killed, woman injured after being hit by 2 vehicles
NJ woman gets 42 years for murder of mother, grandmother
Germantown fatal shooting suspect seen in surveillance video
More TOP STORIES News