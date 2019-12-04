Dozens of Philadelphia police officers promoted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of officers with the Philadelphia police department celebrated their promotions Wedesday.
Nearly 200 sworn members were promoted to higher ranks in North Philadelphia.
The promoted include 6 Inspectors, 3 Staff Inspectors, 13 Captains, 26 Lieutenants, 80 Sergeants and 44 detectives and 24 corporals.
This is the first Promotional Ceremony Commissioner Christine Coulter lead from the department's top spot.
