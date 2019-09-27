Dozens of teachers honored for their hard work in Blue Bell

BLUE BELL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of teachers are being honored, and recognized, for their hard work.
Action News was in Blue Bell, Montgomery County Friday as the Office of Catholic Education gave out 44 awards.
There were various categories that recognized teachers, highlighting technology, social media, and digital advancements.
The teachers learned about this recognition last spring, but all got together Friday for the ceremony.
