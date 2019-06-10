Community & Events

Drexel Square, a new urban park in Philadelphia, opens Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drexel Square, a 1.3-acre urban park in Philadelphia, will officially open Monday.

It is just across the street from Amtrak's 30th Street Station and will be bordered to the east by the old Philadelphia Bulletin newspaper building.

The new green space is the first completed project of Schuylkill Yards, a $3.5 billion, 14-acre mixed-use development planned by Brandywine Realty Trust.

The space is described as a deliberate mix between a plaza and a park.



The developer further describes the design as a clear transition from Center City's urban grid to an urban oasis.

Schuylkill Yards which is expected to see a number of new high rise office and residential buildings built over the next 20 years.
