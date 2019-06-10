Drexel Square, a new urban park in Philadelphia, opens Monday

30th Street Station exit west and it use to be grim concrete NOW there is an acre of green space. The start of a $3.5 billion project that will is to create a second downtown. Schuylkill Yards The hope people will want to live,work & play here.

Watch tonight on Action News pic.twitter.com/g8qJLIUALI — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) June 10, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drexel Square, a 1.3-acre urban park in Philadelphia, will officially open Monday.It is just across the street from Amtrak's 30th Street Station and will be bordered to the east by the old Philadelphia Bulletin newspaper building.The new green space is the first completed project of Schuylkill Yards, a $3.5 billion, 14-acre mixed-use development planned by Brandywine Realty Trust.The space is described as a deliberate mix between a plaza and a park.The developer further describes the design as a clear transition from Center City's urban grid to an urban oasis.Schuylkill Yards which is expected to see a number of new high rise office and residential buildings built over the next 20 years.