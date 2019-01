So, what do you do the day after capturing a wild card playoff win?You help local kids color, of course!Several Birds, including Nelson Agholar, Golden Tate and Sidney Jones, picked up crayons and markers and got to work with the little ones at Children's Hospital Monday.This is part of the team's "Eagles Care Community Monday Initiative."Together, they created banners that said "go eagles", and, carefully stayed in the lines while coloring pictures of Swoop!