one tank trip

Families rebuild sense of normalcy at LEGOLAND Discovery Center

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Families rebuild sense of normalcy at LEGOLAND Discovery Center

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mike Taylor has built many childhood memories using LEGO bricks. Now, he has used them to build a career.

"If you ever had any interaction with Lego when you get here you kind of get nostalgic," he said about LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia. Taylor, its general manager, has been working hard alongside his staff to make this hands-on experience safe for children and adults.

The 30,000 square foot playground tucked inside the Plymouth Meeting Mall had suffered two shut downs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to increased safety precautions and some innovation, LEGOLAND has rebounded.

Guests are able to pick up their own personal bag of LEGO bricks to use during their visit. Those bags get power washed before they are passed onto the next customer. While they still encourage wearing a mask, they have allowed guests to unmask per CDC guidelines.

Now, Taylor says it's time for kids to get back out and have fun.

"The biggest thing I've noticed is the resilience in kids," he said. "A lot of people have said, 'hey, what's going to happen with our children with this?' They just want to get back in and do what they're used to doing."

Parents seem to agree.

"I think that it's great to have a place where kids can get out, interact," said Keri Plohocky, who visited during a road trip from West Virginia. "It means a lot more when they're doing hands-on stuff than if it's just virtual."

The Plohocky family was one of many who are beginning to rebuild a sense of normalcy for their children.

"Slowly but surely, we're just kind of doing all different things now and getting the kids acclimated again to the world around them" said Erin Dolalas from Royersford, Pennsylvania.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center has opened more than 10 building stations, a soft-play playground, a laser maze, and a 4D theater among other attractions since it first opened in 2017. With various rotating themes to keep visits fresh, they are currently featuring designs based on Pirates around the playground.

For more information and hours of operation, visit their website.

RELATED: May flowers blooming at Pennsylvania family farm festival

EMBED More News Videos

Pretty peonies are popping open everywhere you look at this farm in Chadds Ford, Pa.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsplymouth townshipone tank tripcommunity journalistfamilyinstagram storiesfun stufffeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE TANK TRIP
May flowers blooming at Pennsylvania family farm festival
How a brewery saved Historic Cold Spring Village
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 firefighters, civilian injured after fire truck crashes through building
911 calls detail chaotic moments after NJ mass shooting | LISTEN
Center City restaurant faces criticism over restrictive policies
Popcorn thrower gets 76ers season tickets revoked, banned from Wells Fargo Center
Woman left for dead after being struck by off-road vehicle
'We motivate each other:' Philly twins graduate at top of class
Pa. sets date to lift mask mandate, even if vaccination goal isn't met
Show More
2 charged with torching police vehicle during protest in Philadelphia
College-bound senior shot, killed in Philly two weeks before graduation
White House to propose $6 trillion budget for 2022
San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
Philly school district exploring 3-tiered bell schedule
More TOP STORIES News