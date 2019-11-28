Community & Events

FAN CAM: Alicia Vitarelli, Carson Kressley catch up with viewers during 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While all of the 100th 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade fun was going on in front of the art museum steps there was another show happening along the Parkway.

Every year our Alicia Vitarelli and Adam Joseph travel up and down the parade route on a golf cart, manning the fan cam.

But this year television personality and Allentown native, Carson Kressley, decided to join in on the fun.

Vitarelli and Kressley traveled up and down the Parkway meeting viewers and even our Action News family.
