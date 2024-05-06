Met Gala 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion;' stars set to stun on fashion's biggest night

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Fashion's biggest night is back and the stars are getting ready to hit the carpet in their best and most unique styles for this year's Met Gala Monday night.

The museum's exhibition this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which officials say involves pieces from their archives, some so delicate they'll be laid out in glass coffins like "Sleeping Beauty."

Guests for the night have been told to follow a dress code and the theme is "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name.

Florals, and more florals, are expected this time around. Vintage will likely be big, too.

At the helm is Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Her co-chairs this year are some big fashion icons, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Jennifer Lopez.

The gala helps to raise money for the Met's Costume Institute, the only department at the museum required to pay for itself. Last year, it raised about $22 million.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute gala exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," on display, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in New York. AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Curators wanted to engage all the senses, including that of smell. They worked with a "smell artist." And there's a garment that actually grows. Part of the idea is to pay tribute to the natural world. The exhibit opens to the public Friday and runs through Sept. 2.

The guest list for the notoriously private event is held under wraps until the event takes place. No phones are allowed, adding to the allure.

