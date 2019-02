In Philadelphia, firefighters are working to make sure more people in the city have working smoke alarms.Friday the department's fire prevention division was out in Juniata Park installing alarms and distributing more information on fire safety.They visited homes on the 4300 block of Bennington Street.About a month ago, a resident died when he couldn't escape a fire in his home.If anyone you know needs a smoke alarm, you can contact Philly 3-1-1.